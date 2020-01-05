U.S. Africa Command has acknowledged today’s dawn raid conducted by Somalia-based terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

In its statement, The organization which is responsible for military relations with nations and regional organizations in Africa stated it is keenly monitoring the situation and would provide an update.

“There was an attack at Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya and is monitoring the situation. Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the incident. As facts and details emerge, we will provide an update.” Read the statement in part.

The daring raid which began at around 5:30 AM saw Kenyan security forces respond swiftly to contain the situations.

A total of four militants have so far been confirmed dead with heavy gun fire reported.

The Somalia-based militia claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that the military facility was used by both Kenyan and US troops who were caught up in the attack.

In a statement, Al Shabaab claimed that it had “successfully stormed the heavily fortified military base and have now taken effective control of part of the base.”

It further claimed that there were both Kenyan and American casualties.

The claims could however not be verified as the official state of affairs according to KDF I that the situation has been contained with several militants confirmed dead.

A statement from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) read in part that "This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed.

Four terrorists’ bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe. Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going".