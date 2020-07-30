The US aviation regulator has instructed Kenya Airways to inspect afresh the engines of its 10 Boeing 737 New Generation aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) warned that if not inspected the engines could stall mid-air after being grounded for months.

According to the FAA, the Boeing 737NG aircraft that were grounded following the coronavirus outbreak could form corrosion on the air check valves.

The authority noted that the anomaly can lead to stalling of the two engines when the aeroplane is flying.

Inspect aircrafts

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director-general Gilbert Kibe said they had received communication from the FAA, they will ensure local carriers such as Kenya Airways comply.

“We have received communication and Kenya Airways has the alert. We shall monitor the task,” Kibe was quoted by Nation.

Boeing Company, the manufacturer of the planes, said it had advised operators to inspect the aircraft that had been grounded for long.

KQ grounded its international flights on April 6 after Kenya closed its airspace to passenger planes in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.