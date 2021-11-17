High profile diplomat lands in Nairobi

Blinken was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary. With her was Kenya's Ambassador to Washington DC Lazarus Amayo.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Blinken and CS Raychelle Omamo, will on Wednesday at Serena Hotel hold a press briefing, stating the purpose of his visit and the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD).

Blinken is eager to draw a distinction with previous president Donald Trump, who made no secret of his lack of interest in Africa, becoming the only president in decades not to visit the continent.

Pulse Live Kenya

The State Department said the Blinken will advance US-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combatting the climate crisis and advancing peace and security.

Other engagements by the envoy include a meeting with civil society group, thereafter a tour of the August 7th Memorial Park, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Karura Forest and later attend a Conservation and Climate change event.

Pulse Live Kenya