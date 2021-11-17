RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

High profile diplomat lands in Nairobi

Blinken is set to visit three countries; Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, is greeted by Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, left, as he arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 17, 2021. - Blinken begins a five day trip to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal. (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
As majority of the population slept US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken jetted into the country with minimal fanfare as he officially begins his first visit to Africa.

Blinken was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary. With her was Kenya's Ambassador to Washington DC Lazarus Amayo.

The aircraft of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 17, 2021. - Blinken begins his fist trip as US secretary of state to sub-Saharan Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Blinken and CS Raychelle Omamo, will on Wednesday at Serena Hotel hold a press briefing, stating the purpose of his visit and the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD).

Blinken is eager to draw a distinction with previous president Donald Trump, who made no secret of his lack of interest in Africa, becoming the only president in decades not to visit the continent.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seen in the aircraft as he arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 17, 2021. - Blinken begins his fist trip as US secretary of state to sub-Saharan Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
The State Department said the Blinken will advance US-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combatting the climate crisis and advancing peace and security.

Other engagements by the envoy include a meeting with civil society group, thereafter a tour of the August 7th Memorial Park, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Karura Forest and later attend a Conservation and Climate change event.

Raychelle Omamo, Kenya's cabinet secretary for foreign affairs, waits for the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 17, 2021. - Blinken begins his fist trip as US secretary of state to sub-Saharan Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Blinken's upcoming visit to Kenya is part of a three-nation tour to Africa that also includes trips to Nigeria and Senegal.

