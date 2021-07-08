Veteran Journalist Hilary Ng’weno is Dead

The 83-year-old journalist has been battling with degenerative disease over the past three years.

The family of the deceased has said that no visitors will be allowed to gather at his home because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

He (Hilary) was married to Fleur Grandjouan Ng’weno, for nearly 50 years and they have two daughters Amolo Ng’weno and Dr. Bettina Ng’weno.

Ng’weno’s The Weekly Review Magazine dominated political journalism in the 70’s till the 1990’s.

The Harvard-educated scientist was born in Nairobi in 1938, to the late Morris Onyango . After graduating from Harvard with a degree in physics, Ng’weno worked as a reporter for the Daily Nation for nine months before his appointment as the newspaper’s first Kenyan editor-in-chief.

He resigned in 1965 and established a successful career as a journalist for more than forty years.

In 1973, together with journalist Terry Hirst, he founded Joe, a political satire comic magazine that circulated in many parts of Africa until the late seventies when its publication ceased.

In 1975, Ng'weno founded The Weekly Review, a journal of political news, commentary and analysis followed in 1977 by The Nairobi Times, a Sunday newspaper that later became a daily. He is also the founder of the first independent TV news station in Kenya, STV.

Kenyans from all walks of life took to social media to mourn the veteran Journalist.

“As a student of Kenya’s political history, I feel a deep sense of personal loss on the death of Hilary Ng’weno.For as long as I knew he him he’d always check on my family every Jamhuri & Madaraka Day.He encouraged me to pursue my public service career & to serve with dedication”.

