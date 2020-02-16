Vocal Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata is in mourning following the death of his father who passed on at the age of 81.

The senator confirmed that the deceased Joseph Irungu, passed on at Oakwood Hospital in Karen, Nairobi.

The deceased had been battling throat cancer and had been in hospital.

Kang'ata wrote: "My father died of cancer. He has battled it for 2 years in Nairobi hospital and Coptic. He was aged 81 years old. He was a staunch Christian who chaired Mumbi Catholic church in Muranga town. He was known to be a very simple man despite the father of a Senator and former mp. He always wore shorts and Akala (sandals).

Murang'a senator Irungu Kang'ata

"He loved playing the Draft game in Muranga town. He was a pioneer mechanic in our town having started that business in 1957. He led to the establishment ff Muranga town Juakali. He belonged to a catholic church movement called pioneer that was fighting alcoholism within the catholic church," mourned Kang'ata.

He was born in 1938 in Kahuhia, Kiharu Constituency.

He further added that his father was central in his life and inspired him to develop a bill against dead bit fathers after seeing a number of children suffer.

"I may have copied his simplicity. No one could pick him from the crowd. He inspired me to seek a law to strengthen the law against dead beat fathers.

"I went to see him at the hospital. Thoughts came into me how he has been a very responsible dad. I then thought of children who have been abandoned by their fathers. I then decided to do something," he added.

Among those who joined the Senator in mourning is Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who hailed deceased as an excellent Christian who embodied humility.

"Pole sana (So sorry) my Brother and Senator Hon Irungu Kang'ata and your entire family following the loss of your Dad. You did your best in taking care of Mzee. He was an excellent Christian who embodied humility. Fare thee well Mzee," wrote Nyoro.