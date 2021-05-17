Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamoud impeached

During the Impeachment, 25 Senators voted for Abdi's removal from Office, on grounds of violation of the Constitution. Two Senators voted against his ouster while 4 others abstained from the Vote.

On Monday, a committee of the Senate chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni had found Abdi guilty of gross violation of the Constitution, County Governments Act, Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

The committee, however, dismissed claims of abuse of office and gross misconduct against Governor, stating that the allegations were not substantiated.

MCAs

On April 27, the Wajir Governor was Impeached by MCAs over allegations of flouting the County Government Act, Public Procurement Act and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance.