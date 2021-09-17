RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Wanjigi ducks stones after mob attacks his convoy in Migori [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Jimi Wanjigi's convoy stoned in Migori

ODM presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi public rally in Migori was cut short after a mob stoned his convoy.

According to a video of the rally obtained by Pulse Live, Wanjigi was addressing a peaceful crowd from the sunroof of his car when all over sudden stones were pelted in his direction.

The footage showed the businessman-cum-politician ducking one of the projectiles and quickly retreating into his seat.

Wanjigi is on a four-day tour of Nyanza region after flying to Kisumu on Thursday, September 16.

He is challenging ODM leader Raila Odinga for the party's presidential ticket under the slogan Fagia Wote.

"We are here in the great lake city of Kisumu. Over the next couple of days we will have extensive discussions with leaders from this region on how to forge a better future for the people," he said.

"The reason we are saying fagia wote is because the same MPs who are now being sensational talking about fuel prices are the same ones that passed tax regulations in parliament," he added.

Wanjigi cuts short his speech and leaves Migori town after his convoy was pelted with stones

