Wanjigi ducks stones after mob attacks his convoy in Migori [Video]

According to a video of the rally obtained by Pulse Live, Wanjigi was addressing a peaceful crowd from the sunroof of his car when all over sudden stones were pelted in his direction.

The footage showed the businessman-cum-politician ducking one of the projectiles and quickly retreating into his seat.

Wanjigi is on a four-day tour of Nyanza region after flying to Kisumu on Thursday, September 16.

He is challenging ODM leader Raila Odinga for the party's presidential ticket under the slogan Fagia Wote.

"We are here in the great lake city of Kisumu. Over the next couple of days we will have extensive discussions with leaders from this region on how to forge a better future for the people," he said.