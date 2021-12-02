Wanted criminal called Foolish arrested after walking into DCI trap

The latest updates include the capture of a suspect who was identified as Samuel Gona Kaingu, better known by his nickname Foolish.

Samuel was arrested on Wednesday, December 1 in a rather peculiar circumstance which many would describe as jumping from a frying pot to the fire.

According to a report by the DCI, the wanted criminal lived up to his name by walking in to a trap set by detectives.

The officers had gotten wind that the 21-year-old miscreant would be attending a court hearing for an on-going criminal case.

The information volunteered by a concerned member of the public turned out to be true, when the thug strolled into the court compound before noticing the presence of our hawk-eyed men.

“In a poetic turn of events, ‘Foolish’ lived up to his alias by making the costly decision to flee, much to the pleasure of the fast charging Likoni-based crime busters. It wasn’t long before they floored him and whisked him to a waiting police motor,” a statement from the DCI read.