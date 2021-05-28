CS sacks ex-MP as Chairman of govt board

M’uthari’s appointment was negated in a gazette notice published on Friday, May 28, 2021.

However, CS Kariuki did not indicate the reasons for his sacking just a year after he was appointed in 2020.

The agency serves Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties covering an area of 17,189.7 square kilometers with a population of 3,917,065 people.

M’uthari was supposed to serve as the chair for three years starting June 2020, but that was not to be.

He was elected as MP for Igembe North in 2013 on a TNA ticket but lost the seat in 2017 to National Assembly deputy majority Whip Maoka Maore.

Sources close to the politician say that he is preparing to contest the Igembe North seat again in 2022.

He has over 20 years experience as a consultant development practitioner in social work and community development.