Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici has denied having any ownership at the Kenya Mpya matatu sacco which is at the center of the chaos that rocked Kenol town.

The MP responded after Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe said the buses, which also go by the brand Neo Kenya and Joy Kenya, belong to the Ngiricis.

She, however, used the word small family and remained silent on reports that the buses are owned by a relative of the Ngiricis.

Last year, Ngirici mourned the death of her nephew, who was the son of Patrick Njiru who has a substantial shared at Kenya Mpya bus company.

"Just for the record to ‘con'-'sultant’ Murathe. It is a rope in which many people hang themselves with:- keep it in , shut it in and zip it up. I am not referring to anything bellow the belt but the tongue. I and my small family own no bus business," Ngirici said.

Murathe had claimed that the Deputy President William Ruto's political camp known as Tanga Tanga had ferried goons using the Kenya Mpysa buses.

"The buses that ferried youths to Kenol are Kenya Mpya, we clearly know who owns the Buses - it is the Ngiricis and you known who they support," Murathe said.

On Monday afternoon, NTSA summoned officials of Kenya Mpya, Neo Kenya, and Joy Kenya to explain the chaotic incident that left one person dead.

A representative of the sacco said the buses ferried passengers like any other matatu and denied being hired to ferry political groups to Kenol.