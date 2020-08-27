There is hope that the Senate will finally pass the Counties Revenue Allocation formula after the two opposing teams came up with an agreeable formula.

The Senate had last week formed a twelve-member committee to negotiate and agree on a formula that is agreeable to the side push a one man one shilling formula, as well as the team pushing for marginalization and geographical land mass to count.

The 12 member committee, made up of six Senators from each of the two sides has now agreed on one formula and will present its proposal to the Senate leadership today.

"The Special Committee formed to break the impasse on revenue sharing formula concluded it's deliberations and will today present it's report to the Majority and minority leaders of the Senate in Parliament buildings," a statement from the Senate press office indicated.

The formula was not immediately made public as the Senate standing orders bar committees from making their recommendations public until they are availed to the Senate leadership.

The Majority and Minority Leaders had indicated they were willing to back the formula that would emerge from the special leaders.

The one man one shilling formula was represented by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula as team leader, Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), and John Kinyua (Laikipia).

The team pushing for consideration of marginalized counties was led by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

It also included Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni), Mohamed Mahamud (Mandera), and Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi).