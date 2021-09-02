Why I Left Tuko - Lynn Ngugi as she announces next move

In a video on her YouTube channel, Ms Ngugi clarified that she had left the blog on friendly terms.

“Thank you so much and also to all other people in and outside Tuko who are also very helpful towards the journey, mine is never to burn bridges of course, but it's also important for you to know that when you are having a purposeful life, it's important to know where your journey ends and where another one begins,” the presenter said.

She explained that she left to focus on her fast-rising YouTube platform which currently has over 80,000 subscribers.

Yes I’m Leaving- Lynn Ngugi part ways with Tuko Pulse Live Kenya

“Where I am going sio mbali, niko tu hapa. You see this channel where you are watching this content from, this is the Lynn Ngugi channel and even before I start, juzi we were at 40k subscribers and now waking up to almost 90k subscribers for me is just a confirmation that I’m on the right path and the kind of content,” Lynn said.

The celebrated presenter added that she was not afraid to start from scratch because she also started many shows at her former workplace.

She told off people who have the notion that they are responsible for her success in the media industry, reiterating that God is the one who gave her the talent.

“There are so many untold stories in this country that we have to tell and we are not started yet so all I ask you to do guys is to support me definitely by just subscribing to this channel and any other kind of support that you think uh you are able to offer.

“I am saying yes so feel free to do it and also pray for this channel. I made a joke at the end of this year this channel will have around 500k subscribers I know it's overstretched it's far but who said we can't dare,” she expressed.