Why Kenyans are rushing to get Squid Game costumes

Denis Mwangi

Searches for Squid Game costumes was the top trend in Kenya according to Google.

Netflix's Korean thriller Squid Game has become a worldwide sensation

The Halloween trend is becoming a popular feature in the African calendar.

Google Search Trends for the period between October 21 and October 27 reveal that Kenyans, Nigerians, and South Africans are interested in knowing what Halloween is and when it will be.

The search trends further show that people went online to search for costumes, movies, decorations, and Halloween party venues within their respective countries.

twitter.com

Searches for Squid Game costumes was the top trend in all 3 countries, revealing the impact of the show released by online streaming platform Netflix.

Halloween is a holiday celebrated each year on October 31 which is just two days away.

Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats.

In 2020, another Netflix release ‘Stranger Things’ also influenced the choice of costumes for Halloween.

Citizens of the 3 countries also searched for movies, what Halloween is and when it is observed.

The search trends results showed Kenyans sought for Lola and Bugs Bunny, Captain America, Black Widow, Fairy Wings, Mermaid Tail, James Bond, Money Heist, Werewolf and Penny Wise costumes.

In South Africa, the search trends showed the superhero, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Masquerade, Wednesday Addams, Joker, Money Heist, Maleficent and Tinkerbell costumes were sought after.

In Nigeria, people searched for Cinderella, Father Christmas, Squid Game Soldier, Incredible Hulk, Surgeon Doctor, Masquerade, Anna and Elsa, Spiderman, Rick and Morty Halloween costumes.

Denis Mwangi

