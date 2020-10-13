Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has announced new protocols around the arrest of drunk drivers.

The new measures come even as 60 road accident related deaths were reported between October 2 and October 4.

IG Mutyambai stated that motorists found to be driving while drunk during any of the reinstated random check will be subject to a medical test before they are presented in court.

The police boss stated that the suspects will be tested for their level of intoxication so that police have enough evidence to build a case against them.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai during a recent event at the Prosecution Training Institute, Loresho Campus

"There will be random drunk-driving checks mainly because there has been a rise in the number of fatal accidents related to drunk-driving. The alcohol levels in the bloodstream will be determined by doctors in hospitals under strict Covid-19 rules," the IG stated on Monday.