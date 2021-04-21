Why second round of Covid-19 vaccine will be delayed

The Ministry of Health has announced a possible delay in administration of the second round of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Speaking on Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the country may miss out on the second round jabs due to a global shortage.
CS Kagwe explained that the rise in demand from India is likely to affect the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Kenya.
He explained that the country was considering purchasing other available vaccines such as the Pfeizer-BioNTech vaccine.
At the same time, the Ministry of Health received a donation of 12,000 KN95 masks, disposable gowns and other PPEs from Multichoice.
