One of the wives to Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka has confirmed that he is still alive.

In a message to a reporter on Thursday afternoon, she highlighted that he is still under medical care.

Rumours of the Senator's alleged demise surfaced in the late morning hours as social media users shared condolence messages to his family and the residents of Machakos County.

Twitter users speculate on Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka's well-being

Sources close to the Senator, however, confirmed that he is still in critical condition and that his condition was worrying.

The family also assured members of the public that any change in his condition would be communicated in good time.

"We wish to inform the People of Kenya and Residents of Machakos County in particular that Senator Hon Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, Advocate is recuperating at Nairobi Hospital.

"Please avoid or ignore the distressing rumours and fake news and continue praying for the full recovery of our brother, father, friend, pillar and senator. Thank you for the support so far," a statement from the family read.

Esther Muli

Esther Nthenya Muli, the woman who had been accused of attempted murder on Senator Kabaka was freed on Wednesday.

She was released after a toxicology report ruled out possibility of poisoning.