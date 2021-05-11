RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

2 police officers found guilty of killing Janet Wangui Waiyaki at City Park

Justice after two years

Constables William Chirchir and Godfrey Kirui found guilty of killing Janet Wangui Waiyaki at City Park
Two police constables have been found guilty of the murder of one Janet Wangui Waiyaki.

The courts found the two guilty on manslaughter in the shooting incident which occurred at Nairobi's City Park.

High Court judge Stella Mutuku ruled that Constables William Chirchir and Godfrey Kirui shot with the aim of killing.

"They acted recklessly and shot at the aim of killing. There was no shooting from inside the vehicle. By using the firearms to stop the car, they used force and acted contrary to the law," Justice Mutuku ruled.

