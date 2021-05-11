Two police constables have been found guilty of the murder of one Janet Wangui Waiyaki.
2 police officers found guilty of killing Janet Wangui Waiyaki at City Park
Justice after two years
The courts found the two guilty on manslaughter in the shooting incident which occurred at Nairobi's City Park.
High Court judge Stella Mutuku ruled that Constables William Chirchir and Godfrey Kirui shot with the aim of killing.
"They acted recklessly and shot at the aim of killing. There was no shooting from inside the vehicle. By using the firearms to stop the car, they used force and acted contrary to the law," Justice Mutuku ruled.
