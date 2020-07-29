ODM Leader Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga has called for the dissolution of the Nairobi County government.

Winnie is the latest person to add her voice to the ongoing wrangles in the county that have nearly paralysed operations at City Hall.

She also launched an attack at both Nairobi Senator Sakaja and Governor Mike Sonko over their relationship with alcohol.

"Nairobi elected officials need to give us all a break. Both Gov and Senator are drunk, DG missing, county assembly is just kelele. Nobody is working. I haven’t seen my MCA since 2017. Scrap the whole county and leave us in peace yawa!" Winnie said.

The young Odinga spoke a few hours after dramatic scenes at City Hall as MCAs sought to serve an impeachment notice to County Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

The MCAs clashed with another faction that is supportive of Elachi and which accused Sonko of being behind the mess.

Governor Sonko has recently admitted that he had signed over county functions to the National Government under the influence of alcohol.

"I was not sobber. Hawa watu wa statehouse waliconfuse na pombe kwanza by the time I was meeting the President for the signing I was just seeing zigzag. However even if I was drunk, I had to sign coz of the respect I have for the President," he said.

The Governor's confession came a few days after Senator Sakaja was arrested while drunk and disorderly beyond the 9pm curfew hours.

Sakaja was convicted and fined for the offence.

On Wednesday, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i said that 14 guns were retrieved from Nairobi County Assembly which he termed it a war zone in which policing would be effected to the latter.