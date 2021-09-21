RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Attempted coup foiled in Sudan

The Sudanese Government is yet to issue a statement.

[FILE] Sudanese women march in Khartoum to mark International Day for Eliminating Violence against Women, in the first such rally held in the northeast African country in decades, on November 25, 2019. - Chanting "Freedom, peace, justice," the catchcry of the protest movement that led to autocrat Omar al-Bashir's ouster in April, the demonstrators took to the streets in the Burri district, a site of regular anti-Bashir protests earlier this year. (Photo by Ashraf SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)
Sudanese authorities have confirmed there was an attempted coup in Omdurman, the most populated city in Sudan and Khartoum State.

State television said that coup attempt was taking place in the country, calling on the citizens to confront it.

This came in urgent news broadcast by the state TV, without giving further details about the group behind the plot.

In a Facebook post, Sovereignty Council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman called on the Sudanese people to confront the coup attempt and “rise up to defend the country and protect the democratic transition."

In another post, Suleiman pointed out that "the situation was under control in the country," referring to the failure of the coup attempt.

[FILE] Sudanese protesters cheer upon arriving from the capital Khartoum to the town of Atbara on December 19, 2019 to celebrate the first anniversary of the uprising that toppled Omar al-Bashir and to demand justice for slain protesters. - It was in the dusty streets of Atbara on the banks of the River Nile that Sudanese held their first rallies in December 2018 against a government decision to triple the price of bread. The protests swept across the African nation and by April, they had toppled Bashir, who had been in power for three decades. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)
Second coup attempt this month

The coup attempt comes only days after several reports emerged on social media on Saturday, September 11 that the military had thwarted a coup plot by a number of army officers.

In a statement, the army termed the reports about an alleged coup plot as “fabricated”, saying that those reports were fanned by certain parties, but without naming those parties.

The Sudanese army went on to reiterate its commitment to protect the country’s transition to democracy.

In April 2019, the Sudanese army ousted former President Omar Al-Bashir after mass protests against his three-decade rule.

A Sovereign Council was formed under an agreement between the Sudanese army and opposition leaders to lead the country for a 3-year transitional period.

More to follow.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

