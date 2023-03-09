ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Eric Kyama

Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has this morning together with the Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali launched the 2023 Kabaka Birthday Run.

Kabaka
Kabaka

Addressing journalists at Bulange Mengo, Mayiga announced that the popular run will take place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and will be flagged off by the Kabaka himself, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Recommended articles

Mayiga said this year’s run is intended to raise awareness and strengthen efforts to fight HIV/AIDS under the theme “End HIV/AIDS by 2030.”

He said after putting up a strong fight against Fistula and Sickle Cells, the Kingdom has embarked on a fight against HIV/AIDS in Buganda and other parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

One is expected to pay Ush20,000 (approx. Ksh700) to participate in the run.

Last year, an estimated 80,000 people have took part in the Kabaka Birthday Run, an annual event that forms part of the celebrations to mark the birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II of Buganda. For the last three years, the run’s theme has been “Men for Good Health and Ending AIDS by 2030.”

The run is part of the Kabaka’s five-year campaign to increase the uptake of HIV testing and treatment services, with a particular focus on men and boys. It has yielded remarkable results in the Buganda region, with new HIV infections down more than in any other region of Uganda over the last few years.

Aids prevalence rate

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, HIV prevalence is highest in the Central region at 10.4 percent due to its urbanisation and location of the capital city Kampala — home to more than 1.5 million people according to 2014 statistics.

Eric Kyama Eric Kyama Eric Kyama is a News and Business writer with Pulse Uganda

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Man conspires with mistress to kill wife

Man conspires with mistress to kill wife

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

Speaker Wetangula makes pledge to women on International Women's Day

Speaker Wetangula makes pledge to women on International Women's Day

Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The life and achievements of Christian Atsu

The life and achievements of Christian Atsu

Kabaka

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run