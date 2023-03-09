Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Mayiga said this year’s run is intended to raise awareness and strengthen efforts to fight HIV/AIDS under the theme “End HIV/AIDS by 2030.”

He said after putting up a strong fight against Fistula and Sickle Cells, the Kingdom has embarked on a fight against HIV/AIDS in Buganda and other parts of the country.

One is expected to pay Ush20,000 (approx. Ksh700) to participate in the run.

Last year, an estimated 80,000 people have took part in the Kabaka Birthday Run, an annual event that forms part of the celebrations to mark the birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II of Buganda. For the last three years, the run’s theme has been “Men for Good Health and Ending AIDS by 2030.”

The run is part of the Kabaka’s five-year campaign to increase the uptake of HIV testing and treatment services, with a particular focus on men and boys. It has yielded remarkable results in the Buganda region, with new HIV infections down more than in any other region of Uganda over the last few years.

