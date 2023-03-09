Addressing journalists at Bulange Mengo, Mayiga announced that the popular run will take place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and will be flagged off by the Kabaka himself, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.
Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run
Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has this morning together with the Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali launched the 2023 Kabaka Birthday Run.
Mayiga said this year’s run is intended to raise awareness and strengthen efforts to fight HIV/AIDS under the theme “End HIV/AIDS by 2030.”
He said after putting up a strong fight against Fistula and Sickle Cells, the Kingdom has embarked on a fight against HIV/AIDS in Buganda and other parts of the country.
One is expected to pay Ush20,000 (approx. Ksh700) to participate in the run.
Last year, an estimated 80,000 people have took part in the Kabaka Birthday Run, an annual event that forms part of the celebrations to mark the birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II of Buganda. For the last three years, the run’s theme has been “Men for Good Health and Ending AIDS by 2030.”
The run is part of the Kabaka’s five-year campaign to increase the uptake of HIV testing and treatment services, with a particular focus on men and boys. It has yielded remarkable results in the Buganda region, with new HIV infections down more than in any other region of Uganda over the last few years.
Aids prevalence rate
Currently, HIV prevalence is highest in the Central region at 10.4 percent due to its urbanisation and location of the capital city Kampala — home to more than 1.5 million people according to 2014 statistics.
