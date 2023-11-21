The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ceasefire deal would last for 5 days and would include release of 50 civilians and foreign nationals held by Hamas in exchange for the release of 300 Palestinian detainees.

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official [India TV News]
Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official [India TV News]

Recommended articles

The official, who requested to remain anonymous, spoke with Xinhua.

“We are close to reaching an agreement in the coming hours, and the movement has delivered its response to the mediators’’, it said.

Another Hamas source said, “the agreement will be announced in Qatar, and it may be soon, and its success is linked to the commitment of the Israeli side.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceasefire deal, said the sources, would last for five days and would include the release of 50 civilians and foreign nationals held by Hamas in exchange for the release of 300 Palestinian detainees. This would include children and women held by Israel.

The deal will also include the entry of 300 trucks of food, medical and fuel aid into the Gaza Strip. The sources indicated that the release of prisoners would take place in stages, at a rate of 10 Israeli prisoners per day compared with that of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Judges rule on whether children born out of wedlock can inherit parent's wealth

Judges rule on whether children born out of wedlock can inherit parent's wealth

10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ruto: How new Sh2.5 trillion loans by World Bank and IMF will be used

Ruto: How new Sh2.5 trillion loans by World Bank and IMF will be used

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident during distribution of KCSE exams

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident during distribution of KCSE exams

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Ruto camp rattled by Uhuru's criticism as CS Kuria, Ichung'wa react

Ruto camp rattled by Uhuru's criticism as CS Kuria, Ichung'wa react

Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]

Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official [India TV News]

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

U.S. President, Joe Biden [Getty Images]

U.S., China to resume military to military communication - Biden

An injured Palestinian woman is wheeled into the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.AP Photo/Abed Khaled

Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Al Shifa hospital for 'precise' operation