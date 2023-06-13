The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Italy has declared that Wednesday, the day of Berlusconi’s funeral at the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, will be an official “national day of mourning”.

PM Berlusconi [Sky Sports]
PM Berlusconi [Sky Sports]

Recommended articles

Berlusconi died of complications from chronic leukemia at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on Monday.

Reactions from national and international leaders underlined Berlusconi’s huge influence on his country during a three decades-long career in politics, and half a century as a major player in the Italian media.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said that Berlusconi had “made a mark on the history of our Republic”, and was a “protagonist for long periods of Italian politics and the institutions of the Republic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlusconi’s leadership “contributed to shaping a new political geography in Italy, enabling him to serve as prime minister four times,” Mattarella said.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Berlusconi was “a man who was never frightened of defending his convictions.

“It was that bravery that made Berlusconi one of the most important figures in Italian history.”

Forza Italia, the political party Berlusconi founded, is a junior partner in the coalition supporting the Meloni government.

Mario Draghi, former governor of the European Central Bank and the previous prime minister of Italy before Meloni, praised Berlusconi’s “extraordinary spirit of initiative and innovation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Vatican City, officials said Pope Francis had sent a telegram to Berlusconi’s family expressing their “heartfelt participation in mourning the loss of a key figure in Italian political life, who held public responsibilities with energetic temperament.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that Berlusconi “led Italy in a time of political transition and since then continued to shape his beloved country.”

Expressing his condolences, French President Emmanuel Macron said Berlusconi was a “major figure in contemporary Italy.”

According to media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Italian leader “a dear person and a true friend.”

Italy has declared that Wednesday, the day of Berlusconi’s funeral at the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, will be an official “national day of mourning”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon

Noordin Haji's net worth revealed

Noordin Haji's net worth revealed

Top 10 public & private universities in Kenya - 2023

Top 10 public & private universities in Kenya - 2023

MPs slash Ruto's 3% housing levy & postpone implementation date

MPs slash Ruto's 3% housing levy & postpone implementation date

Ex-governor losses Sh10M trying to import a Range Rover from U.K.

Ex-governor losses Sh10M trying to import a Range Rover from U.K.

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

Is Besigye quitting elective politics?

Is Besigye quitting elective politics?

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joe Biden

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

President Museveni at his farm in Kisozi, Gomba recently/Instagram

Museveni in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Pope Francis.Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Besigye has been raising hackles over the rising commodity prices

Is Besigye quitting elective politics?