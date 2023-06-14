The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov’t warns on social media posts about Museveni's health

Samson Waswa

President Museveni: I noticed some few individuals from, I think, Kenya, saying that I was in ICU.

Minister Minsa Kabanda and President Yoweri Museveni
Government has cautioned social media users who have over the past week engaged in spreading fake news about the health of President Yoweri Museveni.

Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, the State Minister for Kampala warned yesterday that the government had taken note of people sharing pictures and posts claiming that the President’s health has deteriorated, while others announced him dead.

Whatever is on the internet is not right; I saw people saying the President is in the ICU, others posted pictures that he has died. The fact is that he is fine, self medicating at home,” said the minister.

“If you think that you are going to wish death on someone thinking no harm will come to you, you are wrong.”

Hon Kabanda was speaking to reporters at Christ the King Church where prayers were held for President Museveni to quickly recover from Covid19.

The Minister revealed that Museveni had called into cabinet on Monday and assured the minister that he is doing well.

“He called in during the cabinet and talked to us ; he said don't worry, I am fine, carry on with the work,” Kabanda revealed.

In his periodic updates from Nakasero State Lodge yesterday, Tuesday, President Museveni said he had also noticed people spreading fake news about his health.

“I noticed some few individuals from, I think, Kenya, saying that I was in ICU etc. If I was in ICU, the government would inform the country. What is there to hide?,” he said.

"However, I have not been to bed as a sick man in the house here except for sleeping, let alone being in a hospital bed, whether ICU or otherwise. Continue praying, we shall overcome.

Revealed that all the initial symptoms he had including headache, mild flu-like fever, drowsiness and roughness on the throat had all disappeared.

