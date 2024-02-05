Hage Geingob's Biography: Family, political career & ascension to Namibia's presidency

His illustrious career, marked by his unwavering commitment to democracy, unity, and development, left an indelible mark on Africa's political landscape.

This biography delves into the life of Hage Geingob, chronicling his journey from a liberation hero to becoming a prominent figure whose efforts significantly elevated Africa’s voice and visibility on the global stage.

Early life and education

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on August 3, 1941, in Otjiwarongo, South West Africa (now Namibia), Geingob was raised in a context that was fraught with the challenges of apartheid and colonial rule.

His early life was a testament to the struggle against the systemic injustices that the Namibian people faced.

ece-auto-gen

Despite the obstacles, Geingob's thirst for knowledge and passion for his country's liberation propelled him forward.

Geingob pursued his education with zeal, overcoming the limitations imposed by the apartheid regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

He received his early education at Augustineum Training College, where he was exposed to the inequities of the system.

The colonial government viewed him as a criminal as organised marches against the inferior education offered to black students by South Africa's apartheid regime. He was initially expelled but later readmitted to the College.

His academic journey led him abroad, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University in New York and a Master of Arts in International Relations from the New School for Social Research, equipping him with a global perspective that would later inform his political and diplomatic endeavours.

Pulse Ghana

Political career and struggle for independence

ADVERTISEMENT

Geingob's involvement in Namibia’s liberation movement began in earnest when he joined the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) in 1960.

His role in SWAPO took him to the United Nations, where he served as a petitioning member for Namibia's independence, showcasing his early commitment to his country’s cause on the international stage.

In 1989, Geingob was appointed as the Coordinator of the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG), playing a crucial role in the negotiations that led to Namibia’s independence.

Following the country’s liberation in 1990, Geingob was appointed by Namibia's founding President Sam Nujoma as the country’s first Prime Minister.

He held the position that entrusted him with the task of laying down the administrative and governmental structures of the newly independent nation. He held the position of Prime Minister until 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP

In 2007, Geingob became vice president of the governing South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO).

Throughout his political career, Geingob held several key positions, including serving as Minister of Trade and Industry, before being reappointed as Prime Minister in 2012.

His leadership was characterized by efforts to promote economic growth, social equity, and international cooperation.

Presidency and achievements

ADVERTISEMENT

Geingob ascended to the presidency on March 21, 2015. He retained the seat in the November 2019 elections, the last five-year term in office.

His Presidency was marked with some positives. He and his wife declared their wealth to the Namibian public. Some praised this gesture which made him the first Namibian statesman to do so.

AFP

His presidency was characterised by a strong emphasis on governance, transparency, and inclusivity.

Geingob's administration aimed at enhancing economic development, infrastructure, social welfare, and governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

His administration was also noted for its efforts to combat corruption and promote gender equality, making significant strides towards ensuring women's representation in political and economic spheres.

On the international stage, Geingob was a formidable advocate for Africa. He consistently pushed for the continent's integration, sustainable development, and a more significant voice in global affairs.

His leadership extended beyond Namibia's borders, with his roles within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union, where he championed African solidarity and economic emancipation.

Personal life and legacy

Hage Geingob's personal life was marked by his humble demeanour and dedication to public service.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was a family man, deeply committed to his wife, Monica Geingos, and his three children from two of his previous marriages.

Late Namibian President Hage Geingob and wife Monica Geingob Pulse Live Kenya

Geingob was first married (1967-1992) to a strong-minded African- American woman. Fondly called 'Auntie Patty', Priscilla Geingos was laid to rest in Windhoek in 2014.

Before entering office, Geingob who had divorced for a second time from Loini Kandume in 2008 married the businesswoman Monica Kalondo in 2015.

Strong, loyal, and independent-minded, Monica Geingos became an active and internationally recognized First Lady.

ADVERTISEMENT

His legacy is not only etched in the political and economic advancements of Namibia but also in the hearts and minds of the Namibian people, who saw in him a leader committed to their welfare and the prosperity of their nation.

pulse senegal

Illness and death

Geingob died on Sunday, February 4 while receiving treatment in a hospital in Windhoek.

A presidency post on social media platform X did not give a cause of death, but late last month the presidency said he had travelled to the United States for 'a two-day novel treatment for cancerous cells', after being diagnosed following a regular medical check-up.

ADVERTISEMENT