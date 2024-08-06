Kenya issues advisory to citizens in UK following wave of riots & social unrest

The advisory, released in response to the recent social unrest asked Kenyans to stay vigilant and adhere to local authorities' guidance.

In light of the heightened tensions and potential dangers, the High Commission has also provided emergency contact information.

Kenyans can reach out via email at info@kenyahighcom.org.uk or immigration@kenyahighcom.org.uk, or by phone at +4420 7636 2371.

Background of the UK riots

In August 2024, the UK experienced a wave of far-right riots and unrest following a tragic stabbing incident in Southport that left three young girls dead and several others injured.

The riots, which began in Southport and quickly spread to multiple cities across England and Northern Ireland, were fueled by xenophobia, misinformation, and anti-immigrant sentiment.

The riots were primarily instigated by false claims on social media that the alleged attacker, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, was a Muslim asylum seeker, when in fact he was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents.

Far-right groups, influenced by social media, convened in various towns and cities, chanting anti-immigration and Islamophobic slogans, leading to confrontations with police and counter-protesters.

UK rioters attack a hotel Pulse Live Kenya

The unrest escalated over the weekend, with rioters targeting hotels accommodating asylum seekers, mosques, and police buildings.

Kenya Urges Citizens in Lebanon to Evacuate Amid Escalating Unrest

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has also issued an urgent advisory for Kenyans in Lebanon, urging them to move to safer areas or leave the country if possible.

This advisory comes amid escalating hostilities in the region, with increased violence along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel.

The situation has deteriorated due to recent attacks and retaliatory airstrikes, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Kenyans are advised to register for evacuation through provided contact details or visit the Kenyan embassy.