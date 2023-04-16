The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Kenya reacts to conflict in Sudan, offers to mediate conflicting parties

Amos Robi

50 civilians have since been reported dead in the clashes in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan

President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023
President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023

Kenya's President William Ruto has expressed his concern about the current crisis in Sudan following an attempted coup on Saturday, April 15.

Recommended articles

In a statement, President Ruto urged all parties involved in the military violence to seek peaceful solutions to their differences. He emphasized that Kenya and IGAD states are available to help resolve the situation.

President Ruto further stated that the recent outbreak of violence in Sudan would only lead to the reversal of the country's important gains, ultimately affecting the lasting peace and prosperity of the nation.

"Kenya is greatly concerned about the developing crisis situation in Sudan. I implore all parties to address any differences through peaceful means for the sake of the security of the people of Sudan and stability in the country and the region, especially during this holy month of Ramadhan. The outbreak of violence will only reverse the important gains Sudan has made, to the detriment of its lasting peace and prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kenya and the IGAD states are available and ready to contribute to the resolution of this unfortunate situation," read the statement by Ruto.

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of the Khartoum's airport on April 15, 2023, amid clashes in the Sudanese capital.AFP/Getty Images
Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of the Khartoum's airport on April 15, 2023, amid clashes in the Sudanese capital.AFP/Getty Images Business Insider USA

In addition, Kenya Airways has cancelled all flights to Khartoum on Saturday and Sunday due to the ongoing conflict between the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

According to reports, the RSF attacked the Army General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan's residence, which triggered the violence.

The RSF has claimed full control of the presidential palace, while the army has declared control of all airports. The country's army and the RSF have been fighting in various parts of Khartoum, with gunfire heard in several areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RSF is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, the deputy leader of the Sovereignty Council, the definitive leadership organ of the junta led by Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Pulse Live Kenya

There has been a longstanding dispute between the two branches of Sudan's security component, which centers primarily on their respective gains after the overthrow of former ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The dispute is also linked to personal competition between the army chief, al-Burhan, and the RSF.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

11 dead, several injured as bus full of mourners rolls in tragic accident

11 dead, several injured as bus full of mourners rolls in tragic accident

Jeff Mwathi's grandma claims he died in ritual to make his killer a star like Samidoh

Jeff Mwathi's grandma claims he died in ritual to make his killer a star like Samidoh

Kenya reacts to conflict in Sudan, offers to mediate conflicting parties

Kenya reacts to conflict in Sudan, offers to mediate conflicting parties

2 changes made by CS Machogu during visit to Western Kenya

2 changes made by CS Machogu during visit to Western Kenya

Gachagua gives directive to police boss in response to Raila's letter to ICC

Gachagua gives directive to police boss in response to Raila's letter to ICC

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

Noordin Haji's special role in Ruto-Raila truce that halted Azimio protests

Noordin Haji's special role in Ruto-Raila truce that halted Azimio protests

Ministry of Health addresses outbreak of unknown disease in Mukumu Girls High Sch

Ministry of Health addresses outbreak of unknown disease in Mukumu Girls High Sch

Salt manufacturer announces increase in prices

Salt manufacturer announces increase in prices

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stanley Omondi, a Kenyan man who disguised himself as a woman to participate in the 2023 Kenya Open Chess Championship

Kenyan who disguised himself as woman to win cash prize makes headlines in US

Chimamanda Adichie believes the 2023 election failed Nigerian voters [Manny Jefferson ⁣Makeup]

Chimamanda Adichie doesn't trust Supreme Court on Obi vs Tinubu

President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023

Kenya reacts to conflict in Sudan, offers to mediate conflicting parties