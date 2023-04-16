Kenya reacts to conflict in Sudan, offers to mediate conflicting parties

In a statement, President Ruto urged all parties involved in the military violence to seek peaceful solutions to their differences. He emphasized that Kenya and IGAD states are available to help resolve the situation.

President Ruto further stated that the recent outbreak of violence in Sudan would only lead to the reversal of the country's important gains, ultimately affecting the lasting peace and prosperity of the nation.

"Kenya is greatly concerned about the developing crisis situation in Sudan. I implore all parties to address any differences through peaceful means for the sake of the security of the people of Sudan and stability in the country and the region, especially during this holy month of Ramadhan. The outbreak of violence will only reverse the important gains Sudan has made, to the detriment of its lasting peace and prosperity.

"Kenya and the IGAD states are available and ready to contribute to the resolution of this unfortunate situation," read the statement by Ruto.

In addition, Kenya Airways has cancelled all flights to Khartoum on Saturday and Sunday due to the ongoing conflict between the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

According to reports, the RSF attacked the Army General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan's residence, which triggered the violence.

The RSF has claimed full control of the presidential palace, while the army has declared control of all airports. The country's army and the RSF have been fighting in various parts of Khartoum, with gunfire heard in several areas.

The RSF is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, the deputy leader of the Sovereignty Council, the definitive leadership organ of the junta led by Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

