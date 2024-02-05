The sports category has moved to a new website.

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer [Full Details]

Denis Mwangi

Royal Family issues statement after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer

King Charles has an enlarged prostate and will be hospitalized for treatment.
King Charles has an enlarged prostate and will be hospitalized for treatment.WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Royal Family in U.K. has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer following a hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement.

This unexpected discovery came during what was initially a routine check-up and announced on Monday, February 5.

King Charles III has already started a series of regular treatments.

Despite the challenges, his commitment to his duties remains unwavering. He has been advised by his medical team to temporarily step back from public-facing roles but will continue to perform state business and manage official paperwork with his usual dedication.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the royal family said.

King Charles III accompanied President William Ruto to Uhuru Gardens on October 31, 2023
King Charles III accompanied President William Ruto to Uhuru Gardens on October 31, 2023 King Charles III accompanied President William Ruto to Uhuru Gardens on October 31, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Should the King be unable to fulfill his official duties, a constitutional provision allows for "counsellors of state" to step in on behalf of the monarch.

Currently, this group includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew being excluded from these responsibilities as they are not active working royals.

Prince William had also taken a brief hiatus from his royal engagements to support his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, through her recovery from abdominal surgery.

However, it was confirmed that he would resume his royal duties by the end of the week.

The Duke of Sussex has been in communication with the King and plans to visit him in the UK soon, according to BBC News.

Just this Sunday, the King was spotted attending a church service in Sandringham, where he greeted the gathered crowds. This appearance came shortly after he underwent a procedure for his prostate at a private hospital in London more than a week prior.

READ: How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

The King had previously disclosed his prostate treatment publicly, aiming to motivate more men to undergo prostate examinations.

This move by the King was met with widespread approval, as it significantly increased public interest in prostate health, evidenced by a spike in related inquiries on the NHS website.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles III and Queen Camilla King Charles III and Queen Camilla Pulse Live Kenya

Cancer risk typically escalates with age, and statistics from the UK indicate that, on average, over a third (36%) of new cancer diagnoses annually occur in individuals aged 75 and above.

Both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have extended their best wishes for the King's quick and complete recovery.

