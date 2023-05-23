The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Muhoozi recounts near-death experience with RPG in rare interview

Samson Waswa

From spending weeks on the frontline chasing after Joseph Kony’s Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) in northern Uganda, to commanding troops in Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has seen his share of combat.

Gen Muhoozi Kairugaba

Yet, not being one that talks much in the media, the First Son’s experiences at the battlefront have over the past 20 years been largely a matter of speculation and hearsay.

However, in a recent interview with the Media Spaces, the General finally pulled the lid on some of his own experiences on the battle front, including one close-call with death in an LRA ambush.

As his men fought to fend off the advancing rebels, Gen Muhoozi recounts being flung off into the air by the blast of a rocket propelled grenade (RPG).

“I stood very close to one of our soldiers who was firing an RPG. The back blast threw me like 10 meters,” he narrated. “The next thing I remember was waking up at the MRS (Medical Reception Station) in Kabamba."

In an earlier interview with UBC television back in 2017, Gen Muhoozi recounted this as being an night ambush commanded by Charles Tabuley, who was then an LRA division commander.

Muhoozi said he lost one of his men and he himself was rumored to have been killed.

Tabuley was later to meet his death at the hands of the Government-backed Arrow Boys militia.

In the interview published today, Tuesday May 23, Muhoozi explains why he chose to leave behind his privilege as First Son to put his own life at peril.

“I have never, ever thought of myself as ‘First son’. I was born a refugee and lived for most of my formative life as a refugee. Boys used to beat me up in Kenya and then later in Sweden, calling me a refugee or Empuungyi (Runyankore for ‘refugee’)!” he said.

He adds that the constant bullying taught him to be aggressive, and to not sit down when something needs to be done, especially one of armed nature.

