Muhoozi recounts near-death experience with RPG in rare interview

However, in a recent interview with the Media Spaces, the General finally pulled the lid on some of his own experiences on the battle front, including one close-call with death in an LRA ambush.

As his men fought to fend off the advancing rebels, Gen Muhoozi recounts being flung off into the air by the blast of a rocket propelled grenade (RPG).

“I stood very close to one of our soldiers who was firing an RPG. The back blast threw me like 10 meters,” he narrated. “The next thing I remember was waking up at the MRS (Medical Reception Station) in Kabamba."

In an earlier interview with UBC television back in 2017, Gen Muhoozi recounted this as being an night ambush commanded by Charles Tabuley, who was then an LRA division commander.

Muhoozi said he lost one of his men and he himself was rumored to have been killed.

Tabuley was later to meet his death at the hands of the Government-backed Arrow Boys militia.

In the interview published today, Tuesday May 23, Muhoozi explains why he chose to leave behind his privilege as First Son to put his own life at peril.

“I have never, ever thought of myself as ‘First son’. I was born a refugee and lived for most of my formative life as a refugee. Boys used to beat me up in Kenya and then later in Sweden, calling me a refugee or Empuungyi (Runyankore for ‘refugee’)!” he said.

