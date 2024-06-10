Plane carrying Malawi Vice President goes missing, here's everything we know

A distressing situation is unfolding in Malawi as the Malawi Defence Force aircraft carrying Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has gone missing.

The aircraft, which left Lilongwe on Monday, 10 June 2024 at 09:17 a.m., was scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02 a.m. but failed to do so.

The Office of the President and Cabinet has confirmed the incident, stating that all efforts to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have been unsuccessful.

Alongside the Vice President, nine other individuals were aboard the flight, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima Pulse Live Kenya

General Valentino Phiri, Commander of the Malawi Defence Force, has informed President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the incident.

In response, President Chakwera has cancelled his scheduled departure for the Bahamas to oversee the situation personally.

He has also directed all regional and national agencies to initiate an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the missing aircraft.

Authorities have mobilised significant resources to determine the whereabouts of the aircraft and those on board.

The disappearance has sent shockwaves through the nation, with many anxiously awaiting updates.

The public has been assured that they will be informed of any developments as soon as new information is available.

The incident has drawn attention not only within Malawi but also internationally, as efforts continue to locate the missing aircraft and its passengers.

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima disembarking from a plane Pulse Live Kenya

This tragic event raises numerous questions about the safety and preparedness of aviation authorities in handling such emergencies.