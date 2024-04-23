Police respond swiftly as armed robbers attempt to raid Equity Bank

The incident caused a moment of tension, prompting swift action from the authorities.

Police investigation

In response to the attempted robbery, the police swiftly mobilized a joint task team, including personnel from the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF).

Their quick response led to the deployment of security forces at the bank premises.

According to a statement released by the Uganda Police Force through their official channels, the investigation revealed that the suspects fled the scene without gaining access to the banking hall.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and no money or property was stolen during the incident.

Questioning of security personnel

In the aftermath of the attempted robbery, the police brought in both the security guards on duty and their supervisor for questioning.

This interrogation is part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain any possible involvement or negligence that may have contributed to the security breach.

"On Tuesday 23, an attempt was made to rob Equity Bank in Soroti City. Our joint task team from the police and UPDF responded swiftly and staged at the bank. Our prior investigations indicate that the suspects escaped from the scene after failing to access the banking hall. No one was hurt, and no property or money was stolen. A security guard and his supervisor are being interrogated as part of our investigations," read the police report.

Despite the tense situation, the statement emphasized that the bank is secure, and its operations have resumed without disruptions.

Moreover, the general security situation in Soroti City remains peaceful and calm, assuring residents and customers alike.

The police have assured the public that they will provide further updates as the investigation progresses. Transparency and communication are crucial in maintaining public trust and keeping the community informed about the security situation.