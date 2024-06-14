Policewoman burns her policeman husband to death over gambling addiction

The husband, a 27-year-old fellow police officer, frequently spent their money on online gambling instead of supporting their three children.

Police officer burns husband to death over gambling dispute

The tragic event began with an argument on Saturday, June 8. Fadhilatun Nikmah, a brigadier in the East Java Police, brought a plastic bottle filled with gasoline to their home at a police dormitory.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports from CNN Indonesia and Tempo, she sent a photo of the gasoline-filled bottle to her husband, Brigadier Rian Dwi Wicaksono, threatening to burn their children if he didn’t return home promptly.

To protect her children, Fadhilatun asked the babysitter to take them outside. Her two youngest children are twins, only four months old.

Police officer burns husband to death over gambling dispute in Indonesia Pulse Live Kenya

Confrontation and Violence

Rian returned home shortly after receiving the threatening message. During the ensuing argument about his use of the 13th-month salary bonus, which had dwindled to just 800,000 rupiah (approximately $66.53), Fadhilatun's anger escalated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bonus, initially 2.8 million rupiah (around $232.86), had mostly been spent on online gambling.

In a fit of rage, Fadhilatun handcuffed Rian to a folding ladder in the garage and doused him with gasoline. She then set him on fire.

Desperate cries for help

As the fire engulfed Rian, he screamed for help and tried to escape the garage. However, he was trapped by a car blocking the exit, and his handcuffed position on the ladder made escape impossible.

A neighbour, alerted by Rian’s screams, rushed in to extinguish the flames and called for an ambulance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rian suffered severe burns covering 96 percent of his body. Despite regaining consciousness after receiving intensive treatment at a general hospital in East Java, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday, June 9, at 12:55 PM.

Aftermath and detention

Fadhilatun is currently being held at an Integrated Service Centre. The Head of Public Relations of the East Java Regional Police, Dirmanto, explained that due to her three young children, Fadhilatun was not placed in regular detention.

The children are under five years old and require care, which influenced the decision.

“The suspect has three children under five who must be looked after, [and there are] special rights for children in accordance with the law,” Dirmanto stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychological support for the children

In light of the traumatic incident, Fadhilatun’s children are receiving psychological assistance to help them cope with the aftermath of their father’s death and their mother’s actions.