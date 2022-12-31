ADVERTISEMENT
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95 years old

Denis Mwangi

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95.

The Vatican announced the news on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022, stating that he passed away in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

The Vatican Press Office had previously reported that the Pope Emeritus' health had been deteriorating due to his advanced age.

Pope Francis shared news of his predecessor's worsening condition at the end of the last General Audience of the year on December 28, and called for prayers for the Pope Emeritus.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who served as Pope from 2005 to 2013, was the first Pope to resign since the Middle Ages.

He announced his resignation in 2013, citing his advanced age and declining health as the primary reasons.

After stepping down from the papacy, he retired to the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, where he lived a quiet and contemplative life.

Pope Benedict XVI was known for his conservative views and his strong emphasis on traditional Catholic teachings.

He was also a strong advocate for interfaith dialogue, and made efforts to improve relations between the Catholic Church and other religions.

His death has been met with condolences and tributes from Catholics and non-Catholics alike, with many praising his dedication to the Church and his contributions to interfaith relations.

The funeral plans for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be announced in the coming hours.

Denis Mwangi

