President Joe Biden quits U.S. presidential race in hearfelt statement

Denis Mwangi

President Joe Biden announces his withdrawal from U.S. presidential race

President Joe Biden's news conference capping of the NATO summit was closely-watched given its unscripted nature.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden announced on Sunday that he will not be seeking reelection in the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

The announcement was made in a heartfelt letter addressed to the American people, in which the President reflected on the achievements of his administration over the past three and a half years.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," the statement read in part.

President Joe Biden
He expressed his gratitude for the support he has received.

"Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation," President Biden wrote.

Highlighting the historic investments in rebuilding the nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, expanding affordable health care, and passing significant climate legislation, Biden emphasised that America is stronger and better positioned to lead than ever before.

The U.S President pointed to major accomplishments such as providing critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances, passing the first gun safety law in 30 years, and appointing the first African American woman to the Supreme Court.

He acknowledged the challenges faced, such as overcoming a once-in-a-century pandemic.

He also mentioned tackling the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Biden praised the resilience and unity of the American people.

"Together, we overcame... We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world," he wrote.

"I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision," Biden promised.

The U.S. now awaits further details on his plans and the future direction of his administration.

President Joe Biden
President Biden's decision not to seek reelection is a significant moment in American politics.

The Democratic Party will now prepare to rally behind a new candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The U.S. election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

Biden's lackluster debate performance in June led to a slight decline in his support post-debate, but experts suggested it may take time for public opinion to stabilise.

Biden is credited with honesty and character, which somewhat offsets the unfavorable views of the candidates, and he performs better with older and college-educated white voters than in the previous election.

Despite Biden's campaign insisting he remains in the race as he isolates after contracting Covid-19, a growing number of Democrats are publicly called on him to step aside in the 2024 race.

Many senior-ranking White House and campaign officials privately believed he must abandon the re-election effort soon.

However, at this point, no other mainstream Democrat mentioned as a replacement for Biden on the ticket does better than the president against Trump.

Donald Trump's iconic image of his fist in the air after surviving an assassination attempt; Mark Zuckerberg has said this reaction was badass.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Trump, who accepted his third GOP nomination for president at the Republican National Convention on July 18, has launched his comeback to the campaign circuit in Florida, energising his supporters and dropping hints about his choice for vice president.

He has intensified attacks on Biden and Harris and propagated unfounded claims about Biden's son and the first lady's involvement in governance.

As the campaign season progresses, pollsters anticipate a potential boost for Trump following the Republican convention, a pattern seen traditionally after such events.

