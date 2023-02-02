Children share stories of hope and resilience in the face of crisis

he campaign aims to urge world leaders and private and public sector donors to fulfill their promise of ensuring education for all by 2030, as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Over 50 letters, videos, and drawings have been submitted by children supported by ECW-funded programs in more than 20 countries.

The submissions highlight the transformative power of education and the need for world leaders to listen to the children affected by conflict and crises.

One such story is that of Lucas (not his real name), a 14-year-old refugee from the Central African Republic who, after seeing his village burnt down and his mother murdered, is now back in school with the help of ECW funding.

In his postcard, Lucas pleads for funding to let him finish his education and fulfill his dream of becoming a doctor.

Zehab (not his real name), a girl from Afghanistan, is also supported by ECW and is currently attending a non-formal learning program.

Despite new rules denying education to girls in Afghanistan, she dreams of becoming a doctor but fears she may not achieve her goal.

The Education Cannot Wait High-Level Financing Conference will take place on February 16th and 17th in Geneva, Switzerland, where leaders will come together to make commitments towards providing a quality education for every child.

Youth advocates and global champions will read the Postcards from the Edge to ensure the voices of the world’s most vulnerable children are heard.