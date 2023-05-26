The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

Eric Kyama

A new report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has ranked Uganda first in alcohol consumption on the African continent.

Report 1
Report 1

The 2023 report, which is structured under the theme "monitoring health for the SDGs and sustainable development," indicated that on average, a Ugandan consumes 12.21 litres of alcohol annually.

Recommended articles

The report further indicated that men in Uganda consume more alcohol compared to women, with each consuming an average of 19.93 litres of pure alcohol compared to 4.88 litres of alcohol consumed by women annually.

Seychelles follows Uganda with an average annual alcohol consumption of 11.99 litres of pure alcohol for men and 4.72 litres for women.

Tanzania is ranked third with an average alcohol consumption of 10.36 litres annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report highlights some of the key successes and challenges in the public health sector across the continent, with a focus on SDG indicators and trends.

WHO indicates in the report that about three million deaths (about 5.3% of all deaths) across the world occur annually as a result of harmful consumption of alcohol.

The report further indicates that the percentage of alcohol-attributable deaths among men across the world stands at 7.7%, while that of women stands at 2.6%. The report attributes 5.1% of global diseases and injuries to harmful alcohol consumption.

WHO says harmful consumption of alcohol is the underlying factor in more than 200 diseases and injuries across the world.

Public health experts have attributed the new findings to poor economic conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, which they say drove quite a number of people into drinking when faced with these challenges.

Eric Kyama Eric Kyama Eric Kyama is a News and Business writer with Pulse Uganda

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

'I’ve run a good race, finished my course' Buhari declares

'I’ve run a good race, finished my course' Buhari declares

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million

Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million

Police clash with Maina Njenga's supporters at DCI headquarters [Video]

Police clash with Maina Njenga's supporters at DCI headquarters [Video]

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus [BBC]

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

Tinubu and Blair in a warm ahnd shake

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Gen Muhoozi Kairugaba

Muhoozi recounts near-death experience with RPG in rare interview