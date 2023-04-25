Acclaimed international journalist Folly Bah Thibault has been appointed as a Global Champion for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises.
News anchor Folly Bah appointed as 'Education Cannot Wait' global champion
Folly Bah Thibault spent part of her childhood in Nairobi
Recommended articles
Thibault, known for her work with Al Jazeera, France24, Radio France International, and Voice of America, has become one of the most recognized and respected journalists in the world through her coverage of important news stories such as the Arab Spring and United Nations events.
She was born in Conakry in 1978 where she spent the early years of her childhood, until her family moved to Nairobi, Kenya in 1987.
Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait, expressed delight in Thibault's appointment, calling her a visionary journalist and humanitarian.
Thibault's passion for education and her extensive experience as a journalist make her a valuable addition to ECW's efforts to provide quality education for children affected by armed conflict, climate change, and forced displacement.
Thibault, was the Master of Ceremonies at the Education Cannot Wait High-Level Financing Conference in Geneva earlier this year.
During the event, world leaders announced a ground-breaking US$826 million in support of ECW.
She will now advocate for increased funding and support for the 222 million crisis-impacted children and adolescents worldwide who urgently need quality education.
This aligns with the global push to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG4, which focuses on inclusive, equitable quality education for all.
Thibault, who was born in Conakry, Guinea, received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Howard University and American University in the United States.
She has a long history of advocating for education and has launched her own foundation, Elle Ira à l’Ecole, in 2019, to help young girls in Guinea access education.
In her acceptance statement, Thibault expressed her honor and commitment to her new role as Education Cannot Wait Global Champion, stating that she believes education is the key to building a sustainable and rewarding future for millions of children around the world, especially in Africa.
With Thibault's appointment as a Global Champion, Education Cannot Wait continues to strengthen its global movement to ensure that education is accessible to all children, regardless of their circumstances, and to fulfill its mission of providing education in emergencies and protracted crises.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke