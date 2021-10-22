Yahoo Boy jailed in Edo for pretending to be James Bond actor

Irabor Osarumwense was convicted at the Federal High Court, Benin City on a one count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The convict fraudulently impersonated Craig's identity to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the court his actions violated the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.

Pulse Nigeria

Osarumwense pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him and he was sentenced to two years in prison or a fine of N200,000 by Justice S. M. Shuaibu.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the convict's phone to the Federal Government.

He was also asked to sign a written undertaking to be of good behaviour following his conviction.

Justice Shuaibu had earlier this week similarly convicted another internet fraudster, Oshodi Ufo, who pretended to be Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt.