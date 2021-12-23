RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Powerful lawyer managing Moi's multi-billion wealth

Denis Mwangi

Zehrabanu Janmohamed

Zehrabanu Janmohamed
Zehrabanu Janmohamed

Details of the late President Daniel Moi’s will continue to emerge after two parties went to court to block the execution of the will.

Documents in court show that Moi left his vast wealth in the hands of city lawyer Zehrabanu Janmohamed who was named as the executor of the will.

Zehrabanu who is popularly known as Jackie is a brilliant lawyer who was recently conferred the title of Senior Counsel and a member of the Standard Group Board.

According to the will, Moi directed the lawyer to hold the proceeds of sale and all unsold property and his money.

She was obligated to pay his funeral expenses and divide the rest of the wealth among his children.

Most of Moi’s multi-billion estate is held in unnamed movable and immovable assets, which makes it hard to determine the total value of the wealth.

The lawyer was given the power to invest some of the business portfolios left by the late President.

Ms Janmohamed has the powers to invest (irrespective of the amount of income produced) and change the investments freely as if she was a beneficiary entitled (with power to invest in property for the occupation or use of a beneficiary).

The lawyer grew up in South C and got married to a Pakistani who lives in Dubai.

She completed her ‘A’ levels education in Nairobi Kenya and thereafter proceeded to the UK for her law degree at the University College London.

She then proceeded to become a Barrister at Law, Lincoln Inn in 1987 and returned to Kenya in 1988 to pursue her legal career.

Zehra joined Archer & Wilcock as a pupil in 1988 climbing through the ranks to become a partner in 1993 and senior partner in 2002.

She currently practices in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Kenya.

Denis Mwangi

