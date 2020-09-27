Two people died on the spot in a tragic road accident after a vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck heading in the opposite direction.

Among those killed in the Saturday evening accident is KTN News director, Edwin Audi.

Confirming the incident, Kajiado Central Police boss Daudi Loronyokwe stated that the two people perished in the crash that involved three vehicles: Two lorries and a Toyota Probox.

Reports indicate that the accident happened when the Probox attempted to overtake a lorry and crashed into an oncoming truck.

Edwin Audi with Zubeida Kananu

"The Probox was coming from Kajiado heading to Namanga General. It happened that the said motor vehicle tried to overtake a trailer. The driver of the Probox tried to avoid hitting the trailer which was ferrying timber to Kajiado.

"The Probox hit the front side of the trailer prompting it to veer off the road before landing in a ditch. As a result, one of the four passengers (Audi) died on the spot," read the police report in part.

Edwin Audi

Journalists at Standard Group mourn colleague

Colleagues at the Mombasa Road-based media house mourned the deceased who passed on at 42 years of age.

"Edwin Daudi why? My heart is (broken). One of Kenya’s greatest news directors, very talented, thorough, professional, all the assignments we’ve gone for were full of fun, your news directing was top notch. I will surely miss you my friend and colleague, we all will, RIP my brother. It is well, till we meet again. May God comfort your family," wrote KTN News anchor Zubeida Kananu.

“I don’t know what to say. You were one friendly news director, very calm under pressure, and equally relaxed away from work. Shine on your way, brother. Till we meet again," stated news reporter Mark Namaswa.