ATHLETICS

Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Newly-crowned Sirikwa Classic men’s Under-20 8km champion Samuel Kibathi is not resting on his laurels as he eyes his maiden title at the African Youth Games in Congo Brazzaville.

Samuel Kibathi leads the men's Under-20 8km race at the Sirikwa Classic Cross-country/ATHLETICS KENYA
Kibathi, who resides in Japan, said he is going back into training in preparation for the same. “My focus now shifts to the African Youth Games...I want to win the title,” Kibathi said.

In the National Cross-country championships held in Ruiru on January 21, Kibathi clocked 23:12 to win the men's Under-20 8km race ahead of Simon Maiywa (23:54) and Shadrack Rono (23:32) who placed second and third respectively. He owed his success to adequate training. "One thing that has helped me a lot is intensifying my training," he said.

During last year’s World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Kibathi settled for sixth place in 14:07.82 in the 5000m. He noted that there was a lot he learnt from the championship. “I was always afraid to kick from the start…this was my greatest challenge. But now I know I’m good at that and I will utilise that technique,” he said.

He added that in the next three years, he would want to have achieved a lot in his athletics career including making his debut at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

“If I get a chance, I want to compete at next year's Paris Olympics. I would also want to compete at the Commonwealth Games and the Diamond Leagues,” he said.

Kibathi noted that he was unsure of his prospects at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. “Currently, I reside in Japan and I do not know whether I will get a chance to go to Budapest,” he said.

Samuel Kibathi in action during the National Cross-country Championships in Ruiru on January 21, 2023
The youngster said he looks up to two-time World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei. He also revealed that his coach, Stephen Njenga, inspires him.

Kibathi added that his relocation to Japan is an added advantage in regard to his passion for athletics. He said there is improved training equipment which makes training easier.

“Life is good in Japan…everything that I want is at my disposal. I want to keep training and focus on running,” he concluded.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
    Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

Nduta keen to emulate 2010 Youth Games 2000m SC champion Nyambura

Nduta keen to emulate 2010 Youth Games 2000m SC champion Nyambura

Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

