Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

In the National Cross-country championships held in Ruiru on January 21, Kibathi clocked 23:12 to win the men's Under-20 8km race ahead of Simon Maiywa (23:54) and Shadrack Rono (23:32) who placed second and third respectively. He owed his success to adequate training. "One thing that has helped me a lot is intensifying my training," he said.

During last year’s World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Kibathi settled for sixth place in 14:07.82 in the 5000m. He noted that there was a lot he learnt from the championship. “I was always afraid to kick from the start…this was my greatest challenge. But now I know I’m good at that and I will utilise that technique,” he said.

He added that in the next three years, he would want to have achieved a lot in his athletics career including making his debut at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

“If I get a chance, I want to compete at next year's Paris Olympics. I would also want to compete at the Commonwealth Games and the Diamond Leagues,” he said.

Kibathi noted that he was unsure of his prospects at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. “Currently, I reside in Japan and I do not know whether I will get a chance to go to Budapest,” he said.

The youngster said he looks up to two-time World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei. He also revealed that his coach, Stephen Njenga, inspires him.

Kibathi added that his relocation to Japan is an added advantage in regard to his passion for athletics. He said there is improved training equipment which makes training easier.