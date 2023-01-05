ADVERTISEMENT

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

President William Ruto has said the government will help athletes in the fight against doping

World Athletics president Seb Coe (left) and President William Ruto
President William Ruto has met with the president of the World Athletics as the government tries to fight the rising cases related to doping.

Ruto has stated that Seb Coe who is the World Athletics president has pledged to work closely with the government in creating the right frameworks for athletes to thrive.

President Ruto added that the government is ready to fight the doping menace in order to protect the reputation of the country since it is an athletics powerhouse.

World Athletics president Seb Coe (left) and president William Ruto
READ: The Kenyan government has committed Sh600m to use in its fight against doping

"We are determined to protect Kenya's reputation and heritage as an athletics powerhouse. We are ready to work together with athletes, their contacts, and partners to confront the doping menace and protect the integrity of our champions," tweeted Ruto.

Ruto has also pledged Kenya's allegiance to the World Athletics body in fighting the rising cases of doping among Kenyan athletes which caught the attention of the whole world.

“We will collaborate with partners, sportsmen and their contacts to tackle doping that threatens our heritage,” said President Ruto.

President William Ruto and other sports officials at State House
President Ruto announced that the Government has set aside Sh3.7 billion to help in the fight against doping for the next five years.

Seb Coe spoke about Kenya hosting World Championships in 2029 after learning that the country has bid to host the competition.

Coe thinks Kenya will grow as a country in terms of athletics if the country will be given the green light and that depends on if the government will meet the standards required.

Topics:
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
