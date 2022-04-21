Man City back on top as Arsenal cruise past Chelsea

Brighton produced a solid opening 45 minutes and managed to increase the anxiety at the Etihad Stadium however two quick second half strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden eased nerves before Bernardo Silva rounded up the rout.

With six matches to play, City have restored their one-point advantage at the summit. However, their victory was not without complications as John Stones (muscle) and Nathan Ake (ankle) had to be taken off after the defenders picked up injuries.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC after the match said: "It was a good test and we behaved exceptional. That is why we won the game.

We didn't let them play. Brighton have this quality. In the second half we found the goals that we could not find in the first half.”

Arsenal fight for top four continues

Arsenal ended their three-game losing streak in style! The gunners beat Chelsea 4-2 helped by two Eddie Nketiah goals, leaving Arsenal running neck-and-neck with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a Champions League spot.

The Gunners went ahead twice in a pulsating first half at Stamford Bridge thanks to Nketiah - who pounced on a weak back pass by Andreas Christensen - and Emile Smith-Rowe, only to be pegged back by equalisers from Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The scoring wasn't over in the second half as the Gunners took the lead once again, and it was Nketiah who grabbed his side's third before Bukayo Saka sealed Arsenal's victory from the spot after being hauled down late on by Azpilicueta.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match Nketiah said, "It makes it that bit more special. I was here until U14s and got let go and you always have that chip on your shoulder to come and prove yourself.

