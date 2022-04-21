Man City back on top as Arsenal cruise past Chelsea

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Man City beat Brighton 3-0 as Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-2

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka celebrate the opener
Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka celebrate the opener

Manchester City leapfrogged Liverpool on Wednesday night to top the English Premier League after a convincing 3-0 win against Brighton while a brace from Eddie Nketiah inspired Arsenal to thrash Chelsea 4-2.

Recommended articles

Brighton produced a solid opening 45 minutes and managed to increase the anxiety at the Etihad Stadium however two quick second half strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden eased nerves before Bernardo Silva rounded up the rout.

With six matches to play, City have restored their one-point advantage at the summit. However, their victory was not without complications as John Stones (muscle) and Nathan Ake (ankle) had to be taken off after the defenders picked up injuries.

Mahrez scored one and assisted another of City's three goals.
Mahrez scored one and assisted another of City's three goals. Pulse Nigeria

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC after the match said: "It was a good test and we behaved exceptional. That is why we won the game.

We didn't let them play. Brighton have this quality. In the second half we found the goals that we could not find in the first half.”

Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez Pulse Nigeria

Arsenal ended their three-game losing streak in style! The gunners beat Chelsea 4-2 helped by two Eddie Nketiah goals, leaving Arsenal running neck-and-neck with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a Champions League spot.

The Gunners went ahead twice in a pulsating first half at Stamford Bridge thanks to Nketiah - who pounced on a weak back pass by Andreas Christensen - and Emile Smith-Rowe, only to be pegged back by equalisers from Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Eddie Nketiah runs towards the away fans to celebrate his second goal
Eddie Nketiah runs towards the away fans to celebrate his second goal AFP

The scoring wasn't over in the second half as the Gunners took the lead once again, and it was Nketiah who grabbed his side's third before Bukayo Saka sealed Arsenal's victory from the spot after being hauled down late on by Azpilicueta.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match Nketiah said, "It makes it that bit more special. I was here until U14s and got let go and you always have that chip on your shoulder to come and prove yourself.

Bukayo Saka sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to seal the win for the Gunners
Bukayo Saka sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to seal the win for the Gunners AFP

Today it was good I got two goals but it's not about me it's about the team bouncing back and getting the three points."

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Didier Drogba

    Didier Drogba becomes first African to be inducted into the PL Hall of Fame

  • Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka celebrate the opener

    Man City back on top as Arsenal cruise past Chelsea

  • Abdallah Hassan (no.22) celebrates with teammates after scoring during Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group G football match between Kenya and Egypt at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on March 25, 2021. (Photo by KELLY AYODI/AFP via Getty Images)

    AFCON 2023 qualifying draw: Kenya to face 2017 winners

Recommended articles

Didier Drogba becomes first African to be inducted into the PL Hall of Fame

Didier Drogba becomes first African to be inducted into the PL Hall of Fame

Man City back on top as Arsenal cruise past Chelsea

Man City back on top as Arsenal cruise past Chelsea

AFCON 2023 qualifying draw: Kenya to face 2017 winners

AFCON 2023 qualifying draw: Kenya to face 2017 winners

Record-setter Mohamed Salah says Manchester United's midfield made it too easy for Liverpool

Record-setter Mohamed Salah says Manchester United's midfield made it too easy for Liverpool

Kenya dominates Boston Marathon, scoops 5 out of 6 podium finishes

Kenya dominates Boston Marathon, scoops 5 out of 6 podium finishes

Kenya’s greatest runners of all time

Kenya’s greatest runners of all time

Trending

AFCON 2023 qualifying draw: Kenya to face 2017 winners

Abdallah Hassan (no.22) celebrates with teammates after scoring during Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group G football match between Kenya and Egypt at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on March 25, 2021. (Photo by KELLY AYODI/AFP via Getty Images)

Man City back on top as Arsenal cruise past Chelsea

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka celebrate the opener