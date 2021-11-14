FKF CEO Barry Otieno joins his boss in police cell

Otieno was nabbed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives who were on his trail as the crackdown on federation officials over embezzlement of funds continues.

On Friday the federations president Nick Mwendwa was arrested by DCI operatives and taken in for questioning.

More FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) Members, elected officials, and staff are expected at the DCI offices on Monday to assist with investigations on the matter that has drawn both local and international interest.

Details of a probe ordered by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike on October 14th cite several instances it claims the federation flouted the Sports Act 2013.

The FKF probe report by an Inspection Committee points at the federation’s non-compliance, which officials have allegedly exploited to run afoul of the regulator’s rules of engagement.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal, in its decisions on the electoral process in 2019 and the following year, found that the FKF had failed to adhere to the requirements of the FIFA Standard Electoral Code.

The report also says that FKF failed to comply with Section 67 of the Sports Act, which requires entities registered under the Act to submit audited financial reports on an annual basis, is a source of concern.

The federation has been accused of flouting the provisions of Articles 10 and 73 on national values and integrity as well as Articles 226 and 227 on audit of public funds.