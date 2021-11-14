RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

FKF CEO Barry Otieno joins his boss in police cell

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

President Nick Mwendwa was arrested on Friday, November 12.

From left to right; FKF CEO Barry Otieno and FKF President Nick Mwendwa who are both detained following investigations into alleged mismanagement of funds.
From left to right; FKF CEO Barry Otieno and FKF President Nick Mwendwa who are both detained following investigations into alleged mismanagement of funds.

It's been a rough weekend for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials after CEO Barry Otieno became the second FKF employee to spend the night in a police cell.

Recommended articles

Otieno was nabbed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives who were on his trail as the crackdown on federation officials over embezzlement of funds continues.

On Friday the federations president Nick Mwendwa was arrested by DCI operatives and taken in for questioning.

More FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) Members, elected officials, and staff are expected at the DCI offices on Monday to assist with investigations on the matter that has drawn both local and international interest.

Details of a probe ordered by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike on October 14th cite several instances it claims the federation flouted the Sports Act 2013.

The FKF probe report by an Inspection Committee points at the federation’s non-compliance, which officials have allegedly exploited to run afoul of the regulator’s rules of engagement.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal, in its decisions on the electoral process in 2019 and the following year, found that the FKF had failed to adhere to the requirements of the FIFA Standard Electoral Code.

The report also says that FKF failed to comply with Section 67 of the Sports Act, which requires entities registered under the Act to submit audited financial reports on an annual basis, is a source of concern.

The federation has been accused of flouting the provisions of Articles 10 and 73 on national values and integrity as well as Articles 226 and 227 on audit of public funds.

FKF officials’ view has been that they are not subject to Kenyan laws when it comes to accounting for money advanced to it.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Late own-goal lets Croatia slip past Russia and into World Cup finals

Late own-goal lets Croatia slip past Russia and into World Cup finals

FKF CEO Barry Otieno joins his boss in police cell

FKF CEO Barry Otieno joins his boss in police cell

Gallagher gets first England call as five withdraw

Gallagher gets first England call as five withdraw

Vihiga Queens jet back home

Vihiga Queens jet back home

Four-goal Mbappe fires France to World Cup finals, Belgium also qualify

Four-goal Mbappe fires France to World Cup finals, Belgium also qualify

Van Dijk blasts 'awful, outrageous' Dutch World Cup performance

Van Dijk blasts 'awful, outrageous' Dutch World Cup performance

France and Belgium qualify for 2022 World Cup finals

France and Belgium qualify for 2022 World Cup finals

Osimhen scores as Nigeria move closer to topping World Cup group

Osimhen scores as Nigeria move closer to topping World Cup group

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Trending

Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town

The mood around the Italy team is positive after an impressive revival under Roberto Mancini Creator: Marco BERTORELLO

Gay Australian footballer 'scared' to play in Qatar

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has said he would be scared to play in Qatar Creator: Handout

Sports CS Amina in breach of FIFA statutes as she disbands FKF

Sports CS Amina Mohammed (right) disbands FKF led by Nick Mwendwa (right). CS Mohammed went further to form a caretaker committee to run football.

Final Harambee Stars squad named ahead of match against Uganda

Kenya's national team starting lineup, Back FLTR: Victor, Wanyama, Stanley Okumu, Johanna Ochieng, Ian Aubery, Samuel Ouma, Michael Olunga. Front FLTR: Eric Omondi, ,Samuel Omondi, Joash Onyango, Lawrence Ochieng and Cliff Nyakeya prior to their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against Togo in Nairobi on November 18, 2019. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP) (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)