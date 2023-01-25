ADVERTISEMENT
Mathare register first win of the season, Leopards edge Police

Festus Chuma
The Slum Boys returned to winning ways, while Ingwe, Sharks, Sugar Millers, and Simba wa Nairobi all earned three points on Wednesday.

Mathare United defender Daniel Otieno (Photo: Courtesy)

Mathare United finally ended their winless run in the league when they overcame Bidco United at Utalli Grounds.

The Slum Boys went into the encounter searching for their first league win of the season, while Bidco were eyeing their fifth victory.

The hosts dominated the match's opening stages and went ahead 14th minute courtesy of Peter Nzuki's goal.

Mathare found an equalizer in the 37th minute when striker Donald Ange took advantage of a defensive mix-up and sent the ball into the back of the net.

Daniel Otieno placed the Slum Boys ahead at the hour mark from a free-kick before Curtis Wekesa extended his side's lead with three minutes remaining to the end of the match.

Despite the win, Mathare remained on the bottom of the log with four points, while Bidco dropped to 10th position with 14 points.

At Nyayo National Stadium, AFC Leopards continued from where they left off on the weekend, claiming a 1-0 win over Kenya Police.

Olaniyi Ojo (Photo: Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Nigerian attacker Ojo Olaniyi scored the all-important goal in the 71st minute when he connected with Cliff Nyakeya's pass before punishing Police from close range.

Elsewhere, Samuel Kapen scored the only goal of the game to see Nairobi City Stars beat Wazito FC 1-0 at Ruaraka Grounds.

The win saw Simba wa Nairobi pick up a much-needed three points as they moved up to 14th position on the league table, while Wazito remained in 17th position after a third loss.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks continued their resurgence with a third win in five matches, while Bandari registered their third consecutive loss.

Sharks were far more lethal in front of goal, and after that, it was Sharrrif Musa who did not need to wait long for his chance to get on the scoresheet after coming on as a substitute as he finished off a well-worked move.

Sofapaka [Facebook] Pulse Live Kenya

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz was held to a 1-1 draw by Sofapaka.

Homeboyz broke the deadlock in the 75th-minute courtesy of Ali Bhai, who easily went past Samuel Olwande before slotting past the advancing Kevin Omondi.

With two minutes remaining until the match's end, Batoto ba Mungu found an equalizer courtesy of Ambrose Sifuan with Alex Imbusia's assistance.

Lastly, in the final game of the evening, Nzoia Sugar returned to winning ways following an end-to-end encounter where they beat Vihiga Bullets 2-1.

The results placed Nzoia Sugar in the second position on the log while Wazito remained in 16th place.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
