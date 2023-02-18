You are reading the old version of Pulse Sports.
Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Reymond Awusei Johnson
Arrangements are in place to ship the body of Ghanaian international football star Christain Atsu for burial at home by Ghana’s embassy in Turkey with assistance from the Government of Turkey.

This was stated in a letter issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

It comes a few hours after the body of the Hatayspor player was recovered from under rubble on Saturday, February 18 nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria perishing thousands.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Christian Atsu’s elder brother, twin sister, and an official from the Ghana Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.

“Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences,”

Saturday’s recovery of Christian Atsu’s body has left many saddened, family and friends paying tribute to the late star.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
