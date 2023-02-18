This was stated in a letter issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.
Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy
Arrangements are in place to ship the body of Ghanaian international football star Christain Atsu for burial at home by Ghana’s embassy in Turkey with assistance from the Government of Turkey.
It comes a few hours after the body of the Hatayspor player was recovered from under rubble on Saturday, February 18 nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria perishing thousands.
According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Christian Atsu’s elder brother, twin sister, and an official from the Ghana Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.
“Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences,”
Saturday’s recovery of Christian Atsu’s body has left many saddened, family and friends paying tribute to the late star.
