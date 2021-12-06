Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Hundreds of fans lined up in the rain in the club's hometown, the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, to get one of four designs immortalized on the body part of their choice.

Organizers brought in some 30 tattoo artists to put ink to skin at the MRV Arena, the champions' under-construction new home, offering a select menu of options: a picture of the trophy; a rooster, the club's mascot; the words "The Rooster Won"; or a drawing of the arena.

"I have a rooster in my heart, and now I've got one on my arm," said 73-year-old pensioner Terezinha das Gracas, proudly showing off her new tattoo.

Some die-hards even lined up overnight to be sure to get one of the 1,000 tattoos on offer.

Organizers asked fans to donate one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of food to charity in exchange for the tattoos.

The event was sponsored by construction company MRV, founded by Rubens Menin, one of a group of benefactors who lent Atletico Mineiro money at zero interest to enable the club to sign a series of star players.