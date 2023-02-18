You are reading the old version of Pulse Sports.
Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Emmanuel Ayamga
Football

Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found dead after being trapped in the rubble for days following the earthquake in Turkey.

The footballer was 31 years old and is survived by a wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and two children.

Atsu’s death was confirmed on Saturday morning by his agent Nana Sechere, who took to Twitter to break the sad news.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning," he wrote on Twitter.

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."

The footballer was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey over a week ago.

Atsu, who was on the books of Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

Both could not be found despite days of searching, with the football world uniting in praying for their safety and hoping for their rescue.

Tributes have poured in from far and near following the confirmation of Atsu’s unfortunate demise.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
