RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

De Bruyne must fight for Man City spot, says Guardiola

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kevin De Bruyne will return to the Manchester City starting line-up for the match against Leipzig

Kevin De Bruyne will return to the Manchester City starting line-up for the match against Leipzig Creator: Oli SCARFF
Kevin De Bruyne will return to the Manchester City starting line-up for the match against Leipzig Creator: Oli SCARFF

Pep Guardiola has warned Kevin De Bruyne that he faces a fight to win back a regular place in the Manchester City side after a campaign marred by injuries and a coronavirus infection.

Recommended articles

The Belgium midfielder returned to action as a substitute against Watford on Saturday but has been told he will start Tuesday's Champions League match in Leipzig, City's final fixture in Group A.

The 30-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage at Euro 2020 that prevented him from starting a Premier League game until late September but was just starting to find his form when he tested positive for Covid-19.

"Kevin, at the moment he got coronavirus, was growing in his physical condition and it was a setback," Guardiola said on Monday. 

"But that is normal because people who have suffered coronavirus, in the next days, feel so empty.

"It is step by step. He played his first 30 minutes and tomorrow he will start. We'll see how many minutes he can play."

Despite his pedigree, De Bruyne will have to battle for a starting spot at a club where competition for starting places is intense, with Bernardo Silva described by Guardiola as the best player in the Premier League at the moment.

"He has to come back and fight for a position like everyone else," said Guardiola.

"Kevin doesn't have to show absolutely anything to me but he has to come back to being himself and show himself he's back, and do what he has to do. Like he has done the last five or six years, every single three days.

"Of course the competition is so necessary and he knows it, but Bernardo knows it, and (Ilkay) Gundogan knows it, and all the wingers and strikers know it.

"They know they have to play good, (whether) playing five minutes, 10 minutes or 90 minutes."

City have already secured top spot in Group A and Guardiola is likely to make a number of changes for the game in Germany, confirming that youngsters Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Romeo Lavia, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Conrad Egan-Riley will travel.

"For them it's an incredible experience to be in Europe and see how the opponents behave, how good they are," he said. "Maybe tomorrow some of them can play minutes because we have five substitutions."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

De Bruyne must fight for Man City spot, says Guardiola

De Bruyne must fight for Man City spot, says Guardiola

No changing course for PSG despite criticism - Pochettino

No changing course for PSG despite criticism - Pochettino

Klopp 'must' rotate for Champions League trip to Milan

Klopp 'must' rotate for Champions League trip to Milan

Simeone backs Atletico players in must-win Champions League match

Simeone backs Atletico players in must-win Champions League match

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing comment

German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing comment

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

African players in Europe: Masuaku surprises Mendy to win derby

African players in Europe: Masuaku surprises Mendy to win derby

Kipchoge and Kipyegon nominated for another award

Kipchoge and Kipyegon nominated for another award

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE