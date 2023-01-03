Erik ten Hag addresses Amad Diallo's fate at Old Trafford

Diallo has already scored six goals in 19 appearances for Sunderland as he continues to be nurtured in the Championship League.

"We consider everything. As long as it's strengthening the squad. But at the same time, I have a little bit of a reservation for that because I don’t want to stop the process. He’s making really good progress there, so I’m happy with that.

“But I know also, they need experiences, young players. When we decide for him to come back, he has to be a player who can be starting XI, compete for starting XI at a minimum, for a lot of games to come in and have an impact," said Ten Hag

Ten Hag added that he respects Diallo's progress but he doesn't see him as a starter at Old Trafford in the meantime. Diallo moved from Atalanta of Italy on January 2021.

Diallo moved to Sunderland recently and Ten Hag was quick to give a valid reason as to why he sent the youngster on loan.

"I didn't see him as a starting XI or a player who already had an impact. But I see and I value his potential and his capabilities.

“I saw that he needs experience in men's football, senior football. I think in many aspects of football, to get stronger physically, mentally, also skills-wise to improve that, to develop that, so that he can have value for us," concluded Ten Hag.