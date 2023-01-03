ADVERTISEMENT
MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag addresses Amad Diallo's fate at Old Trafford

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United's Amad Diallo is at Sunderland, in the Championship League on loan

Amad Diallo of Manchester United on July 31, 2022.
Amad Diallo of Manchester United on July 31, 2022.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has played down rumours of recalling Amad Diallo from Sunderland where he playing currently on loan.

Diallo has already scored six goals in 19 appearances for Sunderland as he continues to be nurtured in the Championship League.

"We consider everything. As long as it's strengthening the squad. But at the same time, I have a little bit of a reservation for that because I don’t want to stop the process. He’s making really good progress there, so I’m happy with that.

Amad Diallo celebrates after Ross Stewart scored their side s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road on January 1, 2023.
Amad Diallo celebrates after Ross Stewart scored their side s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road on January 1, 2023.

READ: Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

“But I know also, they need experiences, young players. When we decide for him to come back, he has to be a player who can be starting XI, compete for starting XI at a minimum, for a lot of games to come in and have an impact," said Ten Hag

Ten Hag added that he respects Diallo's progress but he doesn't see him as a starter at Old Trafford in the meantime. Diallo moved from Atalanta of Italy on January 2021.

Diallo moved to Sunderland recently and Ten Hag was quick to give a valid reason as to why he sent the youngster on loan.

Erik ten Hag of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on November 13, 2022
Erik ten Hag of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on November 13, 2022

"I didn't see him as a starting XI or a player who already had an impact. But I see and I value his potential and his capabilities.

“I saw that he needs experience in men's football, senior football. I think in many aspects of football, to get stronger physically, mentally, also skills-wise to improve that, to develop that, so that he can have value for us," concluded Ten Hag.

Despite Ten Hag playing cool while answering the Diallo questions, rumours have it that he might recall the youngster from Sunderland after missing out on Cody Gakpo who joined Liverpool.

Fabian Simiyu
