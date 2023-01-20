Adebayor lauds Mieno display

The 33-year-old received high marks from Adebayor, who is on a working trip in Kenya as part of his ambassadorial work with a gaming firm.

Adebayor was left impressed with the midfielder's performance, who had an excellent display for his side in their 2-2 stalemate against FC Talanta in the FKF Premier League match played on Wednesday.

"The captain of Tusker (Mieno) is an excellent player. He reminds me of a player like Yaya Toure," said Adebayor in an interview with Tusker FC media.

"He knows when to play a one-touch, when to dribble, cross the line, and dive in the opponent player. He is a great player, and I hear he plays for the national team, so I am not surprised."

Pulse Live Kenya

Mieno has been a key figure at the center of the field for the local giants this season, with the midfielder providing several assists, including a memorable performance against Talanta.

The lanky player rejoined Tusker in 2019 after parting ways with Ethiopia Premier League side St George.

Mieno had previously played for FKF Premier League sides KCB, Mahakama, Sofapaka, AFC Leopards, and Gor Mahia.

He has also had professional stints with Omani side Al Itihad, Tunisian side Club Africain and Tanzania Mainland Premier League side Azam FC.

The creative midfielder was part of the Tusker FC side that won 2020/2021 and the 2021/2022 FKF Premier League titles.